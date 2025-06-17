Tensions in the Middle East Cut Trump's G7 Visit Short
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to return to Washington from the G7 summit in Canada to address the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel in the Middle East. He emphasized the urgency of the situation to reporters and expressed the need for his immediate presence in Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 06:17 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to return to Washington from the Group of Seven summit in Canada, citing the escalating situation in the Middle East.
The tensions between Iran and Israel have intensified, prompting the urgent decision from the President.
Trump informed reporters of his intention to leave the summit as soon as possible, highlighting the necessity to address the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
