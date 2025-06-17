Left Menu

Middle East on the Brink: Israel and Iran Escalate Tensions

For five days, Israel and Iran have engaged in continuous conflict, with significant casualties reported on both sides. U.S. President Donald Trump has called for evacuations from Tehran and urged both nations towards a ceasefire. Meanwhile, oil prices have rallied amidst fears of an escalating conflict.

Updated: 17-06-2025 06:22 IST
Israel and Iran have entered their fifth consecutive day of conflict, with both sides suffering significant casualties. U.S. President Donald Trump has advised Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing the country's refusal to sign a nuclear weapons deal.

Trump's earlier-than-expected departure from the G7 summit underscores the urgency of the Middle East situation. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Trump's exit, emphasizing the need for immediate peaceful resolutions between Israel and Iran.

Reports indicate heated battles and significant damage across strategic locations in both nations. Efforts by international mediators to broker a ceasefire hinge on both countries' willingness to negotiate nuclear terms under pressuring circumstances.

