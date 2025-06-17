Left Menu

Dollar Steadies Amid BOJ Decisions and Middle East Tensions

The dollar gained slightly amidst geopolitical tensions and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting. With unchanged short-term rates, attention shifts to Governor Ueda's comments on inflation. Meanwhile, President Trump departs early from the G7 summit due to Middle East unrest. Currency markets remain cautious ahead of Federal Reserve decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:30 IST
Dollar Steadies Amid BOJ Decisions and Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar appreciated marginally on Tuesday, bolstered by geopolitical developments and a policy decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The BOJ opted to keep short-term rates steady at 0.5% and outlined plans to decelerate its balance sheet drawdown by 2026, a decision closely watched by investors.

Currency markets reacted with volatility, particularly the yen which oscillated before slightly strengthening to 144.70 per dollar. Attention has now turned to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's forthcoming press conference, where he is expected to discuss inflation trends in light of Japan's trade challenges.

Amid broader international tensions, the U.S. dollar retained its gains. President Donald Trump's unexpected early departure from the Group of Seven summit underscored the weight of Middle Eastern conflicts on global sentiment. As central banks prepare to set crucial policy directions, the balance of market movements remains finely poised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025