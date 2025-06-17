Left Menu

Devastating Attack: Russian Missiles Ravage Kyiv

A Russian missile and drone assault struck Kyiv, leaving at least 14 dead and 44 injured. Residential buildings were heavily damaged, prompting emergency services to initiate rescue operations to aid victims trapped under debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deadly night unfolded in Ukraine's capital as a Russian missile and drone attack left at least 14 people dead and 44 injured, according to Ukrainian officials. The assault specifically targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, overnight.

The head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, announced that the attack had resulted in significant destruction, hollowing out a residential building and obliterating dozens of apartments. As the dust settled, emergency workers promptly arrived at the scene, rescuing those trapped beneath the rubble.

Ukraine's Emergency Service confirmed the extensive injuries, reporting that 44 people were wounded in the savage strike. Rescue operations are continuing as families and residents grapple with the aftermath of yet another lethal conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

