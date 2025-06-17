Left Menu

Kyiv Under Fire: G7 Summit Underscored by Tensions

A Russian attack on Kyiv during the G7 summit is seen as a disrespectful signal to the U.S. and its allies. Ukraine's foreign minister warns that Putin's goal is to make G7 leaders appear weak, urging for strong steps and real pressure to counter Moscow.

Updated: 17-06-2025 11:39 IST
Kyiv Under Fire: G7 Summit Underscored by Tensions
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a provocative move, a deadly Russian attack on Kyiv has coincided with the Group of Seven summit, casting a shadow of concern over international efforts to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine. The act is perceived as a direct affront to the United States and its partners.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's foreign minister, conveyed the gravity of the situation, articulating that President Putin's intent was to portray the G7 leaders as impotent. Such a maneuver underscores the escalating stakes in the geopolitical arena as the summit unfolds.

Sybiha further emphasized the need for robust and decisive actions from global leaders. The call to action aims to apply substantial pressure on Moscow, seeking to shift the balance of influence back in favor of diplomatic solutions and strategic resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

