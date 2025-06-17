Left Menu

Trump Refutes Macron's Ceasefire Claims Amidst G7 Summit Exit

Donald Trump denied French President Emmanuel Macron's claim that he left the G7 summit for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Macron suggested a proposal was made for a ceasefire, but Trump called Macron's assertions incorrect, attributing his early departure to more significant issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:23 IST
Trump Refutes Macron's Ceasefire Claims Amidst G7 Summit Exit
Donald Trump

In a statement released late Monday, Donald Trump denied assertions by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding his departure from the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit. Macron said the U.S. president left to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, a claim Trump categorically dismissed.

The U.S. president took to his Truth Social platform, refuting the French leader's assertions. 'Macron mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit in Canada to return to D.C. for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Wrong!' Trump wrote, emphasizing that his early exit was for more pressing matters.

The controversy arose amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where Iran and Israel have recently engaged in military exchanges. Trump criticized Macron, labeling him 'publicity seeking.' Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has claimed numerous lives, increasing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025