Trump Refutes Macron's Ceasefire Claims Amidst G7 Summit Exit

In a statement released late Monday, Donald Trump denied assertions by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding his departure from the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit. Macron said the U.S. president left to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, a claim Trump categorically dismissed.

The U.S. president took to his Truth Social platform, refuting the French leader's assertions. 'Macron mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit in Canada to return to D.C. for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Wrong!' Trump wrote, emphasizing that his early exit was for more pressing matters.

The controversy arose amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where Iran and Israel have recently engaged in military exchanges. Trump criticized Macron, labeling him 'publicity seeking.' Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has claimed numerous lives, increasing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)