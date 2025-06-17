Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Trump Calls for Tehran Evacuations

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the evacuation of Tehran amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel. Trump insists Iran must never have nuclear weapons and highlights ongoing Israeli military actions. Diplomatic moves by various nations seek to resolve the conflict, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:51 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump appealed to Iranians for an immediate evacuation of Tehran, attributing this to the Iranian government's refusal to halt nuclear weapons development. Simultaneously, Israel and Iran continued a tense military standoff for the fifth consecutive day, prompting international calls for de-escalation.

At the Group of Seven summit in Canada, global leaders called for Iran to be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons while supporting Israel's right to self-defense. Trump, departing the summit early, denied that his exit was connected to ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Iran, despite reports from French President Emmanuel Macron indicating otherwise.

With ongoing airstrikes, three casualties were reported in Kashan, Iran, as the conflict intensifies. While both sides sustain losses, diplomatic channels remain open, with discussions of possible negotiations ongoing, amid increasing security concerns and rising oil prices in response to the geopolitical turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

