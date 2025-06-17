Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Central Bank Surprises and Middle East Tensions

Global financial markets remained steady as major banks, including the Bank of Japan, maintained interest rates while geopolitical tensions simmered in the Middle East. Analysts anticipate cautious moves from central banks, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision and its implications for future economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:11 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Central Bank Surprises and Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar remained steady on Tuesday as the yen rose slightly following the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision. Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted trade uncertainties in a press briefing, but the BOJ kept rates unchanged. The bank plans to slow its balance sheet downsizing next year amid rising global risks like the Middle East conflict and U.S. tariffs.

The yen experienced volatility during Ueda's announcement but improved by 0.1% to 144.67 per dollar later. Tohru Sasaki, chief strategist at Fukuoka Financial Group, commented on the BOJ's large holdings of Japanese government bonds, suggesting that purchasing reduction is due to market volatility and global economic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, the euro remained steady at $1.155675, and the pound fell 0.1% against the dollar, influenced by recent U.S.-UK tariff agreements. Global attention also shifted to the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, impacting market sentiment. The Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision is now a focal point for assessing future rate paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025