Trump Rejects Iran Peace Talks Amidst Tensions

Amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that no attempts for peace talks have been initiated from the U.S. side.

In a statement made on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump asserted that Iran "should have taken the deal that was on the table," intensifying the diplomatic frictions.

This announcement underscores the ongoing strain in U.S.-Iran relations, as previous attempts at negotiations seem to have collapsed without reaching an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)