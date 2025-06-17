Trump Extends TikTok Divestment Deadline Amid Strategic Considerations

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday his intention to extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell off the U.S. assets of its popular short video platform, TikTok.

Trump's remarks, made aboard Air Force One, come after recognizing TikTok's significant influence in drawing young voters during his 2024 election campaign. The original deadline was set for June 19, but Trump expressed a willingness to push it further.

Despite the need for Chinese approval, Trump remains optimistic, stating he is confident that Chinese President Xi Jinping will eventually give the nod to the extension of the divestment deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)