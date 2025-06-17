Left Menu

Trump Extends TikTok Divestment Deadline Amid Strategic Considerations

President Donald Trump announced he might extend the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. He noted the app's importance in garnering young voter support during the 2024 election, expressing optimism about gaining approval from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday his intention to extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell off the U.S. assets of its popular short video platform, TikTok.

Trump's remarks, made aboard Air Force One, come after recognizing TikTok's significant influence in drawing young voters during his 2024 election campaign. The original deadline was set for June 19, but Trump expressed a willingness to push it further.

Despite the need for Chinese approval, Trump remains optimistic, stating he is confident that Chinese President Xi Jinping will eventually give the nod to the extension of the divestment deadline.

