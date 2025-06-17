G7 Leaders Unite for Middle East Peace: A Call for De-escalation
The Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement during their meeting in Canada, urging de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran. They emphasized Israel's right to self-defense and reiterated that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, while also highlighting the importance of protecting civilians and stabilizing international energy markets.
In a significant gathering in Canada, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries signed a joint statement urging the de-escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. The leaders underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, highlighting that Israel has the right to self-defense.
The statement emphasized the need to protect civilians and stressed that Iran remains a principal source of regional instability and terror. It reiterated the G7's stance that Iran should never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, aligning with longstanding international policy.
Furthermore, the G7 leaders called for the resolution of the Iranian crisis to lead to a broader reduction in hostilities, including a potential ceasefire in Gaza. They remained attentive to the conflict's ramifications on global energy markets, expressing readiness to coordinate with other partners to ensure market stability.
