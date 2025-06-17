Left Menu

Prime Minister Fico Muses Neutrality as Future Path for Slovakia

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico suggested that neutrality could benefit Slovakia amidst current global tensions, though he acknowledged the decision wasn't in his hands. Slovakia remains in NATO, but Fico expressed skepticism about military spending and questioned the necessity of such build-up as Slovakia diverges from Western allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has hinted at the advantages of neutrality for his country in today's turbulent geopolitical climate. Though he floated the idea, Fico has not presented any formal plans to remove Slovakia from NATO.

During a press conference, he expressed doubt about the increasing militarization, particularly criticizing arms buildup and suggesting that neutrality might serve Slovakia, a NATO and European Union member, better. However, no NATO member has exited since its inception in 1949, and any move towards neutrality would involve complex parliamentary decisions.

Fico's remarks come as Slovakia steps back from Western allies on Ukraine. Although the country has ceased official military aid to Kyiv, discussions on defence budgets and military capacities continue, with emphasis on dual military and civilian use of spending. The prime minister questioned the need for increased militarization against Russia, posing, "What war are we talking about?"

