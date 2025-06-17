Prime Minister Fico Muses Neutrality as Future Path for Slovakia

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has hinted at the advantages of neutrality for his country in today's turbulent geopolitical climate. Though he floated the idea, Fico has not presented any formal plans to remove Slovakia from NATO.

During a press conference, he expressed doubt about the increasing militarization, particularly criticizing arms buildup and suggesting that neutrality might serve Slovakia, a NATO and European Union member, better. However, no NATO member has exited since its inception in 1949, and any move towards neutrality would involve complex parliamentary decisions.

Fico's remarks come as Slovakia steps back from Western allies on Ukraine. Although the country has ceased official military aid to Kyiv, discussions on defence budgets and military capacities continue, with emphasis on dual military and civilian use of spending. The prime minister questioned the need for increased militarization against Russia, posing, "What war are we talking about?"