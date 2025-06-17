Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic U-turn Sparks Iran Tensions Amid G7 Summit

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump shifted his stance on Iran's nuclear deal within hours, urging Tehran residents to evacuate while leaving the G7 summit for urgent talks at the White House. Trump's changing rhetoric highlights escalating tensions with Iran and differing views within his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:26 IST
President Donald Trump underwent a significant shift in his stance on Iran's nuclear program, moving from suggesting a deal was 'achievable' to urging Tehran's residents to evacuate. This dramatic change occurred as Trump cut short his attendance at the G7 summit, heading back to Washington for urgent discussions with his national security team.

Trump expressed frustration with Iran's leadership for not reaching an agreement and called for a complete dismantlement of Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The president seems to be less interested in dialogue, emphasizing a more confrontational posture as tensions rise between Israel and Iran. Proponents of Trump's policies argue that further U.S. involvement would undermine his promise to avoid entanglements in severe conflicts.

Meanwhile, the legality of Trump's use of military resources is under scrutiny as a federal appeals court in San Francisco reviews the deployment of National Guard troops during recent protests in Los Angeles. Trump's strategic decisions appear tied to both political ambitions and international diplomacy pressures, as he balances the tumultuous geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

