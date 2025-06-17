Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Asserts INDIA Bloc Unity, Eyes UP Assembly Elections

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav reaffirms the unity of the INDIA bloc, aiming for the 2027 UP assembly elections amidst alliance speculation. He critiques BJP strategies, advocates for a caste census, and highlights socio-political challenges. Yadav also vows readiness for imminent panchayat polls.

Updated: 17-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:42 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday reinforced the solidarity of the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that the coalition is prepared to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. His statement comes amidst rising speculation triggered by comments from Congress MP Imran Masood, suggesting division within the alliance.

Yadav articulated his confidence in the SP's electoral prospects, referencing their robust performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections. With an eye on the upcoming panchayat polls, the former Chief Minister asserted that his party is ready to challenge the ruling BJP on multiple grounds, including alleged injustices in Kaushambi and concerns over education policy.

The SP chief also underlined his commitment to conducting a caste census and criticized the BJP's approach to land management and educational reforms. He called attention to challenges faced by marginalized groups, asserting that the INDIA bloc will continue to advocate for their rights and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

