Silent Spectators: Syria's Perspective on the Israel-Iran Conflict

Khaldoun Hallak, a 25-year-old from Syria, observes from a distance as the Israel-Iran conflict unfolds, with missiles lighting up the skies. Syrians express mixed emotions, feeling relieved to be spectators rather than participants, while some harbor schadenfreude towards the warring countries. The situation remains volatile with possible regional implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:47 IST
Silent Spectators: Syria's Perspective on the Israel-Iran Conflict
  • Country:
  • Syria

Amid the backdrop of ongoing tension between Israel and Iran, Syrians like Khaldoun Hallak find themselves as mere spectators rather than participants in the escalating conflict. Sitting in a Damascus park, Hallak and his friends watch missiles streak across the sky, a striking reminder of their region's turbulent history.

The recent exchanges of missile fire between Israel and Iran have wreaked havoc in neighboring countries, including Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. While these nations have suffered property damage and casualties, they have managed, so far, to avoid being drawn directly into the fray. Nevertheless, residents bear witness to the conflict unfolding beyond their borders.

For many in the region, there is a sense of relief at being outside the immediate conflict zone. However, underlying tensions persist, fueled by historical grievances against both Iran's previous involvement in Syria's civil war and Israel's military incursions. The situation remains precarious, with the potential for escalation involving regional players like Hezbollah looming over the fragile peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

