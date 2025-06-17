Silent Spectators: Syria's Perspective on the Israel-Iran Conflict

Amid the backdrop of ongoing tension between Israel and Iran, Syrians like Khaldoun Hallak find themselves as mere spectators rather than participants in the escalating conflict. Sitting in a Damascus park, Hallak and his friends watch missiles streak across the sky, a striking reminder of their region's turbulent history.

The recent exchanges of missile fire between Israel and Iran have wreaked havoc in neighboring countries, including Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. While these nations have suffered property damage and casualties, they have managed, so far, to avoid being drawn directly into the fray. Nevertheless, residents bear witness to the conflict unfolding beyond their borders.

For many in the region, there is a sense of relief at being outside the immediate conflict zone. However, underlying tensions persist, fueled by historical grievances against both Iran's previous involvement in Syria's civil war and Israel's military incursions. The situation remains precarious, with the potential for escalation involving regional players like Hezbollah looming over the fragile peace.

