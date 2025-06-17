NAACP Breaks Tradition, Snubs Trump's Convention Attendance

In an unprecedented move, the NAACP has opted not to invite President Donald Trump to its upcoming annual convention. This marks the first time the civil rights organization has decided against extending an invitation to a sitting U.S. president.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, accused Trump of working contrary to the group's mission, emphasizing that the decision transcends political affiliations. According to Johnson, Trump's administration has been an impediment to the advancement of civil rights, allegedly employing unconstitutional methods to consolidate power and disenfranchise vulnerable communities.

The decision also extends to Vice President JD Vance, with both top officials facing criticism from the NAACP for policies that contradict their values. Several lawsuits against the Trump administration over issues related to diversity and voting rights highlight the growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)