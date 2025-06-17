Left Menu

NAACP Breaks Tradition, Snubs Trump's Convention Attendance

The NAACP has chosen not to invite President Donald Trump to its annual convention, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president will not attend. The organization's decision stems from Trump's actions, which they claim undermine civil rights and democracy. Vice President JD Vance is also not invited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:27 IST
NAACP Breaks Tradition, Snubs Trump's Convention Attendance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, the NAACP has opted not to invite President Donald Trump to its upcoming annual convention. This marks the first time the civil rights organization has decided against extending an invitation to a sitting U.S. president.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, accused Trump of working contrary to the group's mission, emphasizing that the decision transcends political affiliations. According to Johnson, Trump's administration has been an impediment to the advancement of civil rights, allegedly employing unconstitutional methods to consolidate power and disenfranchise vulnerable communities.

The decision also extends to Vice President JD Vance, with both top officials facing criticism from the NAACP for policies that contradict their values. Several lawsuits against the Trump administration over issues related to diversity and voting rights highlight the growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025