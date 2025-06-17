Trump's Bold Claim on Khamenei's Whereabouts

In a recent statement, former President Donald Trump asserted that the United States is aware of the whereabouts of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as an 'easy target'. Yet, Trump emphasized that there are no immediate plans to attack him.

Trump made this assertion via a post on Truth Social, underscoring the leader's safety but acknowledging that this might only be a temporary stance. 'He is safe there - we are not going to take him out, at least not for now,' he stated.

Further emphasizing restraint, Trump noted the necessity of avoiding harm to civilians or American soldiers, as tensions continue to rise, testing the patience of U.S. leadership.