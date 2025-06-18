Left Menu

Mayoral Candidate Arrest Sparks Debate Over Immigration Raids

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at an immigration court during President Trump's raids. Lander allegedly obstructed law enforcement while escorting a defendant. The incident adds to a series of arrests involving Democratic politicians amid ongoing protests against the immigration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

New York City Comptroller and mayoral hopeful Brad Lander found himself in handcuffs at an immigration court amid a controversial crackdown by President Donald Trump's administration. Captured on video, Lander's arrest joins a growing list of clashes between Democratic figures and federal enforcement over immigration policy.

Lander's arrest occurred when he was reportedly accompanying a defendant from court. His wife stated that Lander questioned agents' authority, asking for a judicial warrant. The Department of Homeland Security accused him of assault and obstruction, stirring debate over politicians' roles in law enforcement interactions.

Meanwhile, similar incidents are unfolding nationwide. Democratic Senator Alex Padilla and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka also faced arrests, fueling protests and political tension. The Trump administration's tactics have prompted widespread backlash, as communities and lawmakers clash over the increasingly aggressive immigration enforcement measures.

