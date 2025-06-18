Tehran on Edge: Israeli Strikes Leave Iranian Capital Desolate

Tehran, the bustling capital of Iran, is witnessing a mass exodus as its residents flee amid intensifying Israeli military strikes. The streets, once vibrant with life, now resemble a ghost town as shops and the iconic Grand Bazaar remain shuttered. Sirens echo through the city, adding to the palpable tension.

The situation amplifies as President Donald Trump demands Iran's unconditional surrender, asserting knowledge of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's hideout. Meanwhile, Russia warns of a potential broader conflict, with concerns over Israeli raids on Iran's nuclear sites. The international community watches closely as uncertainty grips the region.

In response, the UK reinforces its military presence in the Middle East, stressing the need for de-escalation. Meanwhile, Iran clamps down on internet access, further isolating its citizens from the outside world. As Israeli strikes continue, Tehran remains on edge, bracing for what comes next.

(With inputs from agencies.)