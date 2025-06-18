Global Diplomacy at the G7: Modi's Strategic Meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with global leaders during the G7 Summit in Canada, focusing on economic and strategic partnerships. His meetings with officials from South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, and Australia aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

With South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Modi reiterated the commitment to solidifying the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership. Both countries are looking to expand collaborations in trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

In his discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Modi emphasized the importance of partnerships across sectors like digital innovation and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, he met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and was welcomed by Canadian counterpart Mark Carney upon his arrival for the G7 Outreach Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)