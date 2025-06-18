Left Menu

Musk's X Corp Challenges New York Law on Hate Speech Monitoring

Elon Musk's company, X Corp, sued New York, contesting a state law mandating social media firms to disclose their hate speech and disinformation monitoring. Claiming it breaches the First Amendment, X argues against government intervention in free speech. Musk is pushing back, emphasizing individual rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's company, X Corp, has filed a lawsuit against New York challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring social media platforms to reveal their methods of monitoring hate speech, extremism, and disinformation. The law, known as the Stop Hiding Hate Act, is alleged by X Corp to violate the First Amendment and subject platforms to lawsuits and heavy fines for not disclosing objectionable content according to New York's standards.

The complaint, lodged in Manhattan federal court, suggests that deciding acceptable content on social media is controversial and should not be a governmental role. It references New York legislators' statements criticizing Musk's content moderation approach as a threat to democracy.

The lawsuit adds to the ongoing debate about free speech and content moderation on digital platforms, with Musk advocating for less restrictive policies. New York's law, influenced by a similar California regulation, aims to make platforms accountable for their moderation practices, facing similar free speech challenges last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

