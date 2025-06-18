Musk's X Corp Challenges New York Law on Hate Speech Monitoring

Elon Musk's company, X Corp, has filed a lawsuit against New York challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring social media platforms to reveal their methods of monitoring hate speech, extremism, and disinformation. The law, known as the Stop Hiding Hate Act, is alleged by X Corp to violate the First Amendment and subject platforms to lawsuits and heavy fines for not disclosing objectionable content according to New York's standards.

The complaint, lodged in Manhattan federal court, suggests that deciding acceptable content on social media is controversial and should not be a governmental role. It references New York legislators' statements criticizing Musk's content moderation approach as a threat to democracy.

The lawsuit adds to the ongoing debate about free speech and content moderation on digital platforms, with Musk advocating for less restrictive policies. New York's law, influenced by a similar California regulation, aims to make platforms accountable for their moderation practices, facing similar free speech challenges last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)