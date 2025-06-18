Left Menu

Historic Meeting: India and Mexico Strengthen Ties at G7 Summit

In a landmark meeting at the G7 Summit, India's PM Narendra Modi met Mexico's first female President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. Discussions revolved around enhancing India-Mexico relations, focusing on trade, technology, and anti-terrorism collaboration. Both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening cultural and economic ties between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, during the G7 Summit. Modi expressed gratitude for Mexico's support in India's anti-terrorism efforts and congratulated Sheinbaum on her historic electoral win.

The leaders explored avenues to fortify bilateral relations, emphasizing areas such as agriculture, semiconductors, and healthcare. They underscored the need for enhanced trade, investment, and innovation collaboration, envisioning stronger economic and cultural ties.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of pharmaceutical cooperation and technology exchanges. Both leaders recognized the potential for joint initiatives in sectors like digital infrastructure and critical minerals, aiming to elevate India-Mexico relations in the global arena.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

