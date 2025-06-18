Historic Meeting: India and Mexico Strengthen Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, during the G7 Summit. Modi expressed gratitude for Mexico's support in India's anti-terrorism efforts and congratulated Sheinbaum on her historic electoral win.

The leaders explored avenues to fortify bilateral relations, emphasizing areas such as agriculture, semiconductors, and healthcare. They underscored the need for enhanced trade, investment, and innovation collaboration, envisioning stronger economic and cultural ties.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of pharmaceutical cooperation and technology exchanges. Both leaders recognized the potential for joint initiatives in sectors like digital infrastructure and critical minerals, aiming to elevate India-Mexico relations in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)