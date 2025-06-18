Healthcare Shifts: From Capital Rejections to Global Drug Deals

In an intriguing twist of events, Surgery Partners has turned down Bain Capital's buyout offer, leading to a notable dip in its stock value. This comes amid a larger narrative of financial maneuvers in the healthcare sector, with U.S. companies notably increasing their stakes in potential Chinese pharmaceutical innovations.

Purdue Pharma has garnered significant backing from U.S. states for its $7.4 billion opioid litigation settlement. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics faces scrutiny after the tragic death of a second patient post-gene therapy, casting doubts on the treatment's safety.

Kraft Heinz takes a stand against artificial colors, and Supernus makes waves entering the depression drug market with Sage. The U.K. and U.S. grapple with abortion-related legal issues, while Caris's IPO adjustment signals investor enthusiasm. In a geopolitical healthcare move, the Bahamas pivots on Cuban medical cooperation after U.S. discussions.

