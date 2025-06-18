Left Menu

Healthcare Shifts: From Capital Rejections to Global Drug Deals

Recent health headlines spotlight Surgery Partners rejecting Bain Capital's offer, the U.S. betting on China's drug potential, Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement support, Sarepta's gene therapy safety concerns, Kraft Heinz's color-free commitment, U.K. abortion laws, U.S. Supreme Court pregnancy center case, Supernus's depression drug acquisition, Caris's IPO surge, and the Bahamas' Cuban doctor contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:26 IST
Healthcare Shifts: From Capital Rejections to Global Drug Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an intriguing twist of events, Surgery Partners has turned down Bain Capital's buyout offer, leading to a notable dip in its stock value. This comes amid a larger narrative of financial maneuvers in the healthcare sector, with U.S. companies notably increasing their stakes in potential Chinese pharmaceutical innovations.

Purdue Pharma has garnered significant backing from U.S. states for its $7.4 billion opioid litigation settlement. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics faces scrutiny after the tragic death of a second patient post-gene therapy, casting doubts on the treatment's safety.

Kraft Heinz takes a stand against artificial colors, and Supernus makes waves entering the depression drug market with Sage. The U.K. and U.S. grapple with abortion-related legal issues, while Caris's IPO adjustment signals investor enthusiasm. In a geopolitical healthcare move, the Bahamas pivots on Cuban medical cooperation after U.S. discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025