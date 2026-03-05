Chaoyang District's Global Leap: Unveiling Measures for International Enterprise Growth

Beijing's Chaoyang District has taken bold steps to enhance its global business footprint, unveiling 16 measures at the 2026 Business Environment and High-Quality Development Conference. These initiatives target the international development of enterprises, providing a robust framework for stability and long-term success.

Over the past five years, Chaoyang's economy has grown significantly, its GDP surpassing two 100-billion-yuan thresholds and boasting 377,000 market entities. The district's industrial landscape is increasingly driven by commerce and technology, a trend expected to continue over the next five years.

Key strategies include upgrading legal and commercial support, launching the '100 Science Parks' initiative, and removing bottlenecks in cross-border flows of capital and data. The district invites global partners to collaborate for mutual growth, intending to emerge as a hub for technological innovation and international trade.