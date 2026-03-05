Chaoyang District's Global Leap: Unveiling Measures for International Enterprise Growth
Beijing's Chaoyang District has launched 16 new measures to promote the international development of enterprises. These initiatives aim to stabilize and empower diverse market entities, combining commerce and technology to drive growth, strengthen legal and commercial services, and boost innovation through the '100 Science Parks' initiative.
- Country:
- China
Beijing's Chaoyang District has taken bold steps to enhance its global business footprint, unveiling 16 measures at the 2026 Business Environment and High-Quality Development Conference. These initiatives target the international development of enterprises, providing a robust framework for stability and long-term success.
Over the past five years, Chaoyang's economy has grown significantly, its GDP surpassing two 100-billion-yuan thresholds and boasting 377,000 market entities. The district's industrial landscape is increasingly driven by commerce and technology, a trend expected to continue over the next five years.
Key strategies include upgrading legal and commercial support, launching the '100 Science Parks' initiative, and removing bottlenecks in cross-border flows of capital and data. The district invites global partners to collaborate for mutual growth, intending to emerge as a hub for technological innovation and international trade.
ALSO READ
ClimateLaunchpad Expands Influence in Asia: A New Era for Green Innovation
PULSE 2026: Maharashtra's Bold Vision for Healthcare Innovation
India Finance & Innovation Forum 2026: Accelerating Towards a Digital-First Financial Future
TECNO and Lamborghini Unite for AI Innovation at MWC 2026
Europe's Economic Shift: Embracing Innovation and Investment