France to Host 2026 G7 Summit at Evian-les-Bains

France is set to host the upcoming G7 summit in June 2026 at the picturesque Alpine spa resort of Evian-les-Bains. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration with international partners to bolster global influence.

The summit, scheduled from June 14-16, will gather leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union. Evian, located on Lake Geneva's shores and near the Swiss border, last hosted the G7 in 2003, marking the first invitation extended to Russia, temporarily forming a G8 coalition.

Despite geopolitical tensions and past exclusions, Macron stated 2026 will feature meaningful dialogue in diverse formats. Reflecting on recent discord, notably involving the U.S., Macron dismissed allegations of disengagement, affirming discussions remained substantive and respectful.

(With inputs from agencies.)