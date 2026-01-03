Russia Stands with Venezuela Amidst Crisis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov affirmed strong support for Venezuela in a phone call with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, urging peaceful resolution through dialogue amidst crisis. Reports of Rodriguez in Russia were dismissed as false, according to Russia's foreign ministry statement.
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has solidified Moscow's support for Venezuela during a phone call with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, according to Russia's foreign ministry.
Lavrov expressed 'firm solidarity' with the Venezuelan people against 'armed aggression,' emphasizing the importance of dialogue to prevent escalation. The dialogue occurred amidst rising tensions impacting the South American nation.
Furthermore, the ministry quashed rumors of Rodriguez's presence in Russia, labeling such reports as 'fake,' as reported by TASS.
