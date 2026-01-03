Left Menu

Russia Stands with Venezuela Amidst Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov affirmed strong support for Venezuela in a phone call with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, urging peaceful resolution through dialogue amidst crisis. Reports of Rodriguez in Russia were dismissed as false, according to Russia's foreign ministry statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:14 IST
Russia Stands with Venezuela Amidst Crisis
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has solidified Moscow's support for Venezuela during a phone call with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, according to Russia's foreign ministry.

Lavrov expressed 'firm solidarity' with the Venezuelan people against 'armed aggression,' emphasizing the importance of dialogue to prevent escalation. The dialogue occurred amidst rising tensions impacting the South American nation.

Furthermore, the ministry quashed rumors of Rodriguez's presence in Russia, labeling such reports as 'fake,' as reported by TASS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

 India
2
Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

 India
3
Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026