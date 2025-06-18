Trump's High-Stakes Gambit: Iran Conflict Heats Up

President Donald Trump declared the U.S. is aware of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's location amid the Israel-Iran conflict, but stated he does not wish to kill him "for now." Trump has called for Iran's "unconditional surrender" as the conflict enters its fifth day.

In a social media post, Trump emphasized the ease of targeting Khamenei but refrained from action to prevent attacks on civilians and American soldiers. He returned to Washington promptly from the G7 summit to engage in national security discussions as tensions rise.

The conflict raised questions about potential U.S. involvement, possibly through supporting Israel with military force or armaments, while Trump remains critical of Iran's nuclear ambitions. The situation poses a significant decision point for Trump amid concerns about escalating regional instability.

