Left Menu

U.S. Senate Passes Landmark Stablecoin Regulation Bill

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins, pegged to the U.S. dollar. The GENIUS Act, if signed into law, will require stablecoin issuers to maintain liquidity and transparency. This marks a significant step for the rapidly evolving digital asset industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 03:34 IST
U.S. Senate Passes Landmark Stablecoin Regulation Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark movement for the cryptocurrency sector, the U.S. Senate has passed a bill aimed at establishing a concrete regulatory framework for stablecoins. The legislative measure, known as the GENIUS Act, has garnered bipartisan approval, paving the way for potential enactment.

The bill's passage marks the first federal regulatory regime specifically targeting stablecoins, a form of digital currency maintained at a consistent 1:1 value with the U.S. dollar. Proponents of the legislation argue that this framework is crucial for the further expansion and mainstream acceptance of stablecoins.

Additionally, if approved, the bill will mandate stablecoin issuers to back their tokens with liquid assets and provide monthly disclosures of reserve compositions. Meanwhile, political tensions and concerns over the involvement of tech giants and anti-money laundering measures accompany the ongoing debate surrounding the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025