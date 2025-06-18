U.S. Senate Passes Landmark Stablecoin Regulation Bill
The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins, pegged to the U.S. dollar. The GENIUS Act, if signed into law, will require stablecoin issuers to maintain liquidity and transparency. This marks a significant step for the rapidly evolving digital asset industry.
In a landmark movement for the cryptocurrency sector, the U.S. Senate has passed a bill aimed at establishing a concrete regulatory framework for stablecoins. The legislative measure, known as the GENIUS Act, has garnered bipartisan approval, paving the way for potential enactment.
The bill's passage marks the first federal regulatory regime specifically targeting stablecoins, a form of digital currency maintained at a consistent 1:1 value with the U.S. dollar. Proponents of the legislation argue that this framework is crucial for the further expansion and mainstream acceptance of stablecoins.
Additionally, if approved, the bill will mandate stablecoin issuers to back their tokens with liquid assets and provide monthly disclosures of reserve compositions. Meanwhile, political tensions and concerns over the involvement of tech giants and anti-money laundering measures accompany the ongoing debate surrounding the bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling
Trump appears to undercut US proposal to Iran, declaring he won't allow any uranium enrichment
Man accused of framing other man for deportation by writing letters threatening Trump's life
President Trump deeply admires, respects India, we are going to have great relationship together: Commerce Secretary Lutnick
US growth likely to slow to 1.6% this year, hobbled by Trump's trade wars, OECD says