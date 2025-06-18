Left Menu

G7 Summit: Unity Shaken as Trump Pushes Past Allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended the G7 summit seeking support against Russia. Despite new aid from Canada, a joint statement of support was not achieved. President Trump's support for Russia caused division. Canada pledged financial and military aid to Ukraine while calling for increased pressure on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 03:59 IST
G7 Summit: Unity Shaken as Trump Pushes Past Allies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The G7 summit wrapped up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy securing additional military aid from Canada, but lacking unanimous backing from member nations due to President Trump's support for Russia.

Amidst Canada's pledge of C$2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the summit revealed challenges in maintaining unity, especially with the U.S. expressing discordant views on Russian relations.

Trump's early departure, attributed to the escalating Israel-Iran situation, left the G7 struggling to present a united front, with the effect of U.S. political dynamics rippling through the global diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

