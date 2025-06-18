G7 Summit: Unity Shaken as Trump Pushes Past Allies

The G7 summit wrapped up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy securing additional military aid from Canada, but lacking unanimous backing from member nations due to President Trump's support for Russia.

Amidst Canada's pledge of C$2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the summit revealed challenges in maintaining unity, especially with the U.S. expressing discordant views on Russian relations.

Trump's early departure, attributed to the escalating Israel-Iran situation, left the G7 struggling to present a united front, with the effect of U.S. political dynamics rippling through the global diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)