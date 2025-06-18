Left Menu

Canada-India Relations: A New Chapter at the G7 Summit

Indian and Canadian leaders held a constructive meeting at the G7 Summit despite past tensions over the murder of a Sikh separatist. They aim to strengthen bilateral ties and global partnerships, appointing new envoys to enhance cooperation. Both countries emphasize mutual respect and rule of law.

Canada-India Relations: A New Chapter at the G7 Summit
The long-strained relationship between India and Canada appears to be entering a new phase, following a productive meeting between the Prime Ministers of both countries. The dialogue took place at the G7 Summit in Alberta, where India's Narendra Modi and Canada's Mark Carney sought to mend ties previously frayed by allegations linking New Delhi to the murder of a Sikh separatist.

With global trade dynamics shifting, both leaders underscored the necessity of robust bilateral relations, emphasizing the principles of mutual respect and the rule of law. The meeting culminated in the decision to appoint new diplomatic envoys, aiming to strengthen diplomatic channels and foster collaborations.

Despite protests from a faction of Canada's Sikh community, Modi's presence highlighted India's significant role in international supply chains, an aspect that Carney mentioned as a prime motivation for the invitation. The meeting signals a potential renewal in Canada-India ties, with both countries poised to benefit from increased cooperation.

