Strengthening Ties: South Korea and Japan's Leaders Forge Path Amid Global Challenges

South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae Myung, and Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, have committed to deepening their bilateral relationship in a crucial summit. Discussions centered on strategic cooperation with the U.S., addressing North Korea's threats and navigating international trade challenges. The meeting signifies a new diplomatic chapter in Asia.

Updated: 18-06-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:11 IST
South Korea's new President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have pledged to strengthen their nations' bilateral ties in a significant summit held on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada. The meeting comes at a crucial time as global pressures mount, particularly from China's rising influence and North Korea's nuclear threat.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of strategic cooperation involving Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. Against the backdrop of historical tensions, Lee's office highlighted efforts to approach future relations in a 'future-oriented manner,' advocating for mutual benefits amidst international trade challenges.

Previously critical of reconciliation with Tokyo, Lee's diplomatic approach as president is now being closely scrutinized. His participation in the G7 summit marked his first international trip, where he also initiated discussions on trade and strategic cooperation with various global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

