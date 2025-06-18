Nilambur By-Election Sparks Debate Over Past Political Alliances

A heated debate has reignited in Nilambur, as the electoral battle draws near, sparked by historical political alliances with lingering impacts on contemporary politics.

The debate centers on a controversial past connection between CPI(M) and Jan Sangh from decades ago. While Aryadan Shoukath of Congress-UDF foresees future alliances, M Swaraj of CPI(M)-LDF maintains any past collaboration was with the Janata Party, contradicting claims of ties with the Jan Sangh.

The upcoming by-election, set for June 19, holds significant weight for the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposing Congress-led UDF, reflecting broader political dynamics in the region.

