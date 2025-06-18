Escalation in Middle East: Israeli Strikes Target Iran's Nuclear and Military Arms

Israeli warplanes launched intensified attacks on Tehran overnight, targeting facilities involved in uranium enrichment and missile production. Israel claims these actions aim to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions. The conflict, erupting last Friday with surprising force, has seen significant casualties and global concerns about escalation.

Iran retaliated with a barrage of missiles and drones—some striking central Israel. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at possible American intervention while demanding Iran's unconditional surrender. In Tehran, civilians face disruptions and fear as air raid sirens become a regular occurrence.

Amid rising international tension, diplomatic resolutions seem distant. Iran underscores its nuclear program's peaceful intent, yet continues to enrich uranium at levels close to weapons grade. The humanitarian cost is mounting, as displacement and destruction unfold across the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)