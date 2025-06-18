Nilambur By-Election Sparks Debate on CPI(M) and BJP Roots

The Nilambur by-election, set for June 19, has ignited fresh political clashes over past alliances between the CPI(M) and the Jan Sangh, the antecedent of today's BJP. Candidates are divided on the interpretation of historical ties as they campaign fervently.

Congress-UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath suggests a precedent of alliances between the CPI(M) and entities linked to the RSS as early as the 1960s. He believes the potential for future collaborations remains high. In contrast, CPI(M)-LDF candidate M Swaraj counters these claims, arguing that any past cooperation involved the Janata Party, not the Jan Sangh.

Swaraj emphasizes the Marxist party's commitment to secularism and opposition to communalism, rejecting allegations of past RSS affiliations. With the Kerala government's term nearing its conclusion, this by-election serves as a crucial battle for the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)