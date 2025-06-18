Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Pound Iranian Capital
Intensified Israeli airstrikes target Iran's capital, escalating tensions as Iran warns against US intervention. Both nations report casualties, with Israel intercepting missiles and Iran firing retaliatory strikes. As US involvement looms, Iran threatens further attacks, and Israel aims to curb Iran's nuclear capabilities. The conflict disrupts civilian life as casualties rise.
In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli warplanes struck targets in Tehran overnight, hitting facilities related to Iran's uranium and missile programs.
The airstrikes, which mark an intensifying campaign by Israel, come amid warnings from Iran of widespread regional conflict if the US intervenes.
With hundreds reported dead and wounded on both sides, the situation remains volatile, and international attention turns to the potential for US involvement.
