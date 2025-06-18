Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Pound Iranian Capital

Intensified Israeli airstrikes target Iran's capital, escalating tensions as Iran warns against US intervention. Both nations report casualties, with Israel intercepting missiles and Iran firing retaliatory strikes. As US involvement looms, Iran threatens further attacks, and Israel aims to curb Iran's nuclear capabilities. The conflict disrupts civilian life as casualties rise.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:01 IST
In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli warplanes struck targets in Tehran overnight, hitting facilities related to Iran's uranium and missile programs.

The airstrikes, which mark an intensifying campaign by Israel, come amid warnings from Iran of widespread regional conflict if the US intervenes.

With hundreds reported dead and wounded on both sides, the situation remains volatile, and international attention turns to the potential for US involvement.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

