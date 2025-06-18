Tisza's Rising Tide: Challenge to Orban's Rule

Hungary's political landscape could be on the cusp of a significant shift as the Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, establishes a commanding 15-point lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz among decided voters, according to a new poll by Median.

Orban's administration, already grappling with economic stagnation and soaring inflation rates, now faces mounting pressure from Tisza, a center-right party poised to become the primary political contender in the upcoming election. Founded just last year, Tisza has garnered 51% support compared to Fidesz's 36%, as reported by news outlet HVG.

Particularly popular with voters under 40, the Tisza party's rise contrasts with the older demographic's leanings towards Fidesz. With a prediction of electoral victory gaining traction among the public, the stakes are high for Orban, who is banking on tax cuts to regain favor.