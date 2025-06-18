Political Leaders on the Move: Key International Visits This June

Heads of state and other top officials are engaging in pivotal diplomatic visits this June, marking a busy month for global politics. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has embarked on a significant visit to the United Kingdom, while New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled for discussions with Chinese leaders President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, seeking to fortify bilateral ties.

Athens will host important diplomatic conversations as Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis meets Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. The diplomatic tour continues in Tokyo, where Mozambique's Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi concludes her visit.

Meanwhile, significant attention is on the looming NATO summit as the European Parliament members discuss expectations. These comprehensive and wide-ranging visits underscore an active period of diplomacy designed to navigate and respond to the modern geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)