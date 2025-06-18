Left Menu

Tensions Rise Ahead of Ludhiana West Bypoll

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress candidate for Ludhiana West bypoll, accuses police of bias towards AAP after an incident allegedly involving ration distribution. Ashu warns police against intimidating Congress workers and emphasizes electoral monitoring, amid expectations for a Congress victory despite vacant seat due to MLA's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:35 IST
Bharat Bhushan Ashu
  • India

The political landscape in Ludhiana West is heating up as Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll, alleges police partisanship in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ashu claims that police officers acted as AAP workers when they attempted to arrest a Congress party worker who had stopped an alleged distribution of rations by AAP volunteers.

The polling for the Ludhiana West bypoll is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on June 19, with results expected on June 23. This bypoll was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Ashu criticizes certain police officials for attempting to arrest a Congress worker, rather than filing a complaint against the alleged AAP activity.

Expressing confidence in a Congress victory, Ashu warned the police against what he described as unnecessary efforts to intimidate Congress workers. He also announced plans for close monitoring of polling booths by the public, encouraging citizens to document any irregularities. Although he lauded most police and administrative officials for their impartiality, Ashu condemned the 'black sheep' tarnishing the image of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

