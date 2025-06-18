Tensions Rise Ahead of Ludhiana West Bypoll

The political landscape in Ludhiana West is heating up as Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll, alleges police partisanship in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ashu claims that police officers acted as AAP workers when they attempted to arrest a Congress party worker who had stopped an alleged distribution of rations by AAP volunteers.

The polling for the Ludhiana West bypoll is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on June 19, with results expected on June 23. This bypoll was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Ashu criticizes certain police officials for attempting to arrest a Congress worker, rather than filing a complaint against the alleged AAP activity.

Expressing confidence in a Congress victory, Ashu warned the police against what he described as unnecessary efforts to intimidate Congress workers. He also announced plans for close monitoring of polling booths by the public, encouraging citizens to document any irregularities. Although he lauded most police and administrative officials for their impartiality, Ashu condemned the 'black sheep' tarnishing the image of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)