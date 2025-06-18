Trump's Ominous Silence on Iran Strike Suggestion

President Donald Trump refused to comment on whether the United States is contemplating a strike against Iran. The president, speaking outside the White House on Wednesday, said Iran had made overtures for talks, but he described any dialogue at this stage as 'very late.'

Trump underscored a significant change in circumstances compared to a week ago, hinting at possible developments without providing specifics. He portrayed Iran as lacking any substantial air defense capabilities.

The president's cryptic statements have cast uncertainty over the direction of U.S.-Iran relations, leaving both the public and international observers speculating about potential military actions.

