Mamata Banerjee Demands MGNREGA Arrears Amidst Ongoing Federal Disputes
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre to release MGNREGA arrears and funds for rural projects before continuing investigations into alleged irregularities. She criticized the withholding of funds and pointed to discrepancies in financial allocations. Additionally, executive orders related to OBC inclusion face legal scrutiny.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:58 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the Centre to release pending arrears under the MGNREGA scheme and other rural development projects.
This comes after the Calcutta High Court directed the national government to prospectively implement the scheme in the state from August 1.
Banerjee criticized the Centre for withholding public funds, while highlighting ongoing legal challenges over OBC inclusion in the state.
