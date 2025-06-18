Left Menu

Nippon Steel Acquires U.S. Steel Amid Political and Security Controls

Nippon Steel finalized its $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, incorporating unique terms granting U.S. government control, including a golden share and board influence. The deal, approved by the Trump administration, faced political and security hurdles, but secures Nippon's investment and strategic goals in American infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:59 IST
Nippon Steel Acquires U.S. Steel Amid Political and Security Controls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nippon Steel has successfully closed its $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, concluding an 18-month struggle marked by significant political and security challenges. The deal, approved under the Trump administration, allows for full control of U.S. Steel at $55 per share.

In a decisive move, Nippon Steel agreed to terms that give the U.S. government a golden share, allowing it veto power over critical corporate decisions, including plant idling and job transfers. This development aims to align with the national security concerns considered by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

The acquisition is expected to bolster U.S. Steel's investments, particularly in infrastructure projects, and help Nippon Steel avoid potential penalties and fees. The completion of this deal marks a strategic advancement for Nippon Steel, eyeing a production target of 100 million tons of crude steel capacity worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025