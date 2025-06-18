Left Menu

Iran Calls for Peace Talks Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Iran is open for peace negotiations on the condition that Israeli military actions are condemned, as per a senior Iranian diplomat. Amid escalating tensions with Israel, Iran ensures safe evacuation of Indian nationals and claims readiness to defend its people and installations.

In a recent development, a senior Iranian diplomat has expressed Tehran's readiness for peace negotiations, conditional upon the condemnation of Israeli military actions. The diplomat highlighted Iran's commitment to peace and security, calling on international powers, including India, to exert pressure on Israel to de-escalate tensions.

Mohammad Javad Hosseini, Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission to India, emphasized the importance of protecting foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, amidst increasing hostilities. He assured that Iran maintains a strong connection with the Indian Embassy, facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict zone.

As Israel's Operation Rising Lion continues to target Iran's military capabilities, tensions between the two nations have surged. Iran has demonstrated its defense capabilities by intercepting attacks and retaliating against Israeli military sites. The situation remains volatile, with diplomatic efforts underway to restore peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

