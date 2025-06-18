Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee's Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, deciding it does not violate the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause. The 6-3 ruling could influence similar measures nationwide, highlighting a significant battleground in the ongoing culture wars surrounding transgender rights in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:16 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee's Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors
In a pivotal decision impacting transgender rights across the United States, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. The ruling, passed with a 6-3 vote led by conservative justices, asserts that the ban does not contravene the 14th Amendment's equal protection guarantees.

The contentious law, prohibiting treatments such as puberty blockers and hormones for individuals under 18 experiencing gender dysphoria, was challenged by several plaintiffs, including transgender minors and their parents. However, the court sided with Tennessee, underscoring the ongoing debate among medical professionals over the safety and efficacy of such interventions.

This decision represents a significant stance in the broader cultural conflict regarding transgender issues, following other policy shifts under the Trump administration. Critics, including the Biden Justice Department, view the ruling as a political maneuver that endangers transgender youth by restricting access to potentially life-saving treatments.

