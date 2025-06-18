Trump's Bold Claim: Broker of Peace Between Nuclear Neighbors

US President Donald Trump reiterated his assertion of stopping a war between India and Pakistan during a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling Modi 'a fantastic man,' Trump emphasized an emerging trade deal between the nations.

In a White House meeting, Trump praised Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir for his diplomatic role in defusing tensions. Despite the President's repeated claims, Indian officials maintained the countries resolved their differences independently, without external influence.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that New Delhi firmly opposes any mediation, while a ceasefire understanding was reached by India's and Pakistan's military operations chiefs on May 10, negating Trump's assertions of intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)