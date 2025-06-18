Political Tensions Escalate in Andhra Pradesh Amid Allegations of Harassment
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, has accused the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh of prioritizing political vendetta over development, citing the case of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao. Reddy's remarks came during a visit to the bereaved family in Rentapalla village, accusing TDP of police harassment.
YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of sidelining public welfare projects to focus on political vendetta. He made these accusations while visiting Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, meeting the family of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly died due to police and political harassment.
During the visit, Reddy claimed that TDP and Janasena leaders targeted Rao, the deputy sarpanch of Rentapalla, due to the unfavorable election results. Police allegedly harassed Rao, leading to his death by suicide. Reddy invoked the case to highlight alleged law and order issues under TDP, demanding police accountability.
The visit drew thousands of YSRCP supporters demonstrating solidarity. Reddy previously faced opposition while visiting Prakasam district, facing disturbances including stone pelting. Officials ramped up security to maintain order during his Rentapalla visit. TDP has yet to comment on Reddy's accusations.
