Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Andhra Pradesh Amid Allegations of Harassment

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, has accused the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh of prioritizing political vendetta over development, citing the case of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao. Reddy's remarks came during a visit to the bereaved family in Rentapalla village, accusing TDP of police harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:43 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Andhra Pradesh Amid Allegations of Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of sidelining public welfare projects to focus on political vendetta. He made these accusations while visiting Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, meeting the family of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly died due to police and political harassment.

During the visit, Reddy claimed that TDP and Janasena leaders targeted Rao, the deputy sarpanch of Rentapalla, due to the unfavorable election results. Police allegedly harassed Rao, leading to his death by suicide. Reddy invoked the case to highlight alleged law and order issues under TDP, demanding police accountability.

The visit drew thousands of YSRCP supporters demonstrating solidarity. Reddy previously faced opposition while visiting Prakasam district, facing disturbances including stone pelting. Officials ramped up security to maintain order during his Rentapalla visit. TDP has yet to comment on Reddy's accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025