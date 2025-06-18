TMC Raises Alarm over Election Commission’s Tender Irregularities

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) voiced serious concerns on Wednesday regarding potential irregularities in the Election Commission's (EC) tender process for webcasting services. The controversy surrounds the upcoming Kaliaganj bypoll in West Bengal, scheduled for June 19.

Senior TMC leader and minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya, alleged that a Gujarat-based company was unfairly awarded the tender under a veil of non-transparency. This company, she claimed, was chosen not only for the bypoll but also for the broader 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

TMC demands clarity as they suspect that local startups were overlooked despite making bids. The party's letter to the Chief Election Commissioner questions the transparency and fairness of the process, hinting at a bias towards predetermined outcomes and urging an immediate review.

