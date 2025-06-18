TMC Raises Alarm over Election Commission’s Tender Irregularities
The Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of irregularities in granting a tender for webcasting services for the Kaliaganj bypoll and the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. TMC claims that a Gujarat-based company received the tender in a non-transparent manner, sidelining local startups.
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) voiced serious concerns on Wednesday regarding potential irregularities in the Election Commission's (EC) tender process for webcasting services. The controversy surrounds the upcoming Kaliaganj bypoll in West Bengal, scheduled for June 19.
Senior TMC leader and minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya, alleged that a Gujarat-based company was unfairly awarded the tender under a veil of non-transparency. This company, she claimed, was chosen not only for the bypoll but also for the broader 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
TMC demands clarity as they suspect that local startups were overlooked despite making bids. The party's letter to the Chief Election Commissioner questions the transparency and fairness of the process, hinting at a bias towards predetermined outcomes and urging an immediate review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Government Shuffles Key IAS and IPS Positions
West Bengal Launches Centralised Admission Portal for Higher Education
Supreme Court Cancels Bail For TMC Workers Over West Bengal Poll Violence
West Bengal Braces for Floods Amid Rising Rivers
ICL Fincorp Expands Eastern Horizon with 50 New Branches in West Bengal