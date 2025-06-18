Left Menu

Canada & India: Tense Diplomatic Relations Amid Alleged Foreign Interference

A recent report from Canada's intelligence agency accuses India of foreign interference. Despite efforts by both nations' leaders to mend relations, tensions remain high following allegations of India's involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. The report highlights transnational repression as a key aspect of India's activities in Canada.

The diplomatic relations between Canada and India remain strained as Canada's intelligence agency released a report accusing India of foreign interference. This development comes shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed intentions to strengthen ties during the G7 summit in Alberta.

The report highlighted India's alleged transnational repression activities, citing its attempts to influence Canadian communities and politicians. It follows previous accusations by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. The Indian government has denied these allegations and counteraccused Canada of offering sanctuary to Sikh separatists.

In October, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police acknowledged receiving threats against Sikhs advocating for an independent homeland named Khalistan. The situation underscores the complexities of Canada-India relations amid broader concerns about foreign interference, with China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan also named as significant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

