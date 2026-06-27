Burkina Faso Severs Ties with France Citing Sovereignty Concerns

Burkina Faso has formally severed diplomatic ties with France, escalating a long-standing rupture with its former colonial power. The government announced the decision on state television, citing issues over security, national sovereignty, and alleged foreign meddling.

The landlocked West African nation has been embroiled in an Islamist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions over the past decade. This unrest originated in neighboring Mali and has since spread across borders.

Communications Minister Gilbert Ouedraogo stated that the fundamental conditions for fostering relations based on mutual respect and non-interference were absent, leading to the decision that took effect on June 26. The French government has yet to respond formally, despite earlier denials of backing terrorism in the region.