Kerala CM Condemns 'Zionist Terrorism': A Call for Global Intervention

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharply criticized Israel's recent military actions against Iran, describing them as actions of 'Zionist terrorism'. In a press conference on Wednesday, he urged the Indian government to adopt a decisive stance in condemning these attacks. Vijayan emphasized that Israel's actions pose a significant threat to global peace.

He called on the international community to vocally oppose the violations of international law and noted that the attacks seemed to be supported by 'imperialist' America. The Chief Minister appealed for global intervention led by the United Nations to halt Israel's aggressive maneuvers.

In response to potential repercussions, Vijayan assured that the Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in Delhi is prepared to assist returning Keralites, offering accommodations and coordinating with external affairs to facilitate their return amidst the concerning developments in West Asia.

