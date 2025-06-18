Left Menu

Critical Health Condition of Former Calcutta Judge Turned Politician

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge, is in critical condition due to acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis. He is receiving treatment from a team of specialists and remains under ICU observation. Gangopadhyay joined the BJP after resigning from his judgeship in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:48 IST
Critical Health Condition of Former Calcutta Judge Turned Politician
  • Country:
  • India

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a significant political figure and former judge at the Calcutta High Court, is currently facing serious health challenges. As per the release from a private hospital, his condition is labeled critical.

Diagnosed with acute pancreatitis compounded by gastrointestinal sepsis, the 63-year-old Gangopadhyay is under the vigilant care of a highly skilled multidisciplinary team. Medical experts are closely monitoring his condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Gangopadhyay stepped into the political arena after a long judicial career, winning the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat as a BJP MP in West Bengal's 2024 elections following his resignation from the judiciary last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025