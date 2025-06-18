Critical Health Condition of Former Calcutta Judge Turned Politician
Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge, is in critical condition due to acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis. He is receiving treatment from a team of specialists and remains under ICU observation. Gangopadhyay joined the BJP after resigning from his judgeship in 2023.
Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a significant political figure and former judge at the Calcutta High Court, is currently facing serious health challenges. As per the release from a private hospital, his condition is labeled critical.
Diagnosed with acute pancreatitis compounded by gastrointestinal sepsis, the 63-year-old Gangopadhyay is under the vigilant care of a highly skilled multidisciplinary team. Medical experts are closely monitoring his condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Gangopadhyay stepped into the political arena after a long judicial career, winning the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat as a BJP MP in West Bengal's 2024 elections following his resignation from the judiciary last year.
